Overall calls for service decrease in Ward County, but increase for homicides, opioids and mental health

Calls for service are down in Ward County.

The Minot Central Dispatch manager says calls in 2020 were down 2,385 compared to 2019.

The total number decreased from 148,248 to 145,893.

She says certain types of calls increased though like overdoses, homicides and mental health.

Emergency calls increased by 950 and non-emergency decreased by 3,335.

“With COVID and everything, things changed. I’m not going to say COVID was the reason for it, but I’m not going to say it wasn’t. But there’s so many different things. Overdose is becoming a big thing. People are able to get their hands on it more, and more and more. No matter how much we try to stop it, it seems to slip through,” said Margaret Haugan, Minot Central Dispatch PSAP manager.

She says taking 911 calls has changed a little bit too.

They now ask people if they’ve been in contact with someone who’s positive, traveled outside of Ward County or the state, if they have any COVID-like symptoms or if they’ve previously had COVID.

This is to make sure first responders can take proper precautions when they respond.