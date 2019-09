An overnight construction on Bismarck Expressway began Monday.

The construction is taking place on Bismarck Expressway near Washington Street, leading to lane reductions on Washington Street each day from 6:30 PM until 6:30 AM the next morning.

Drivers using Washington Street should expect delays during those hours.

The construction is expected to be completed by Thursday

The North Dakota Department of Transporation asks drivers to slow down and pay attention.