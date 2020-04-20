Overnight Semi Crash Results in Injuries

A 45-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy are injured after a crash involving a semi-truck Saturday night in McKenzie County.

The semi was driving west over the Yellowstone Bridge, three miles east of the Montana state line, going 50 to 60 miles per hour.

According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, the semi-driver began to slow down because a pickup truck, being driven by the 45-year-old man, stopped at a stop sign coming out of Sundheim park.

The pickup, then pulled across the highway, crossing both lanes, and attempted to turn back into the eastbound lanes.

The semi collided with the pickup head-on.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pickup came to rest in the westbound lane, and the semi went into the south ditch. The driver and passenger of the pickup were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.