Scammers are out there and unfortunately, they don’t stop scamming even during a pandemic. The Minot Police Department is warning people that the “overpayment scam” is making its rounds again.

If you haven’t heard of it, this is how it works: you list an item like a ring, for example, on the internet. You want $4,000 for it. A scammer reaches out and offers you more than you’re asking, like $4,500. The scammer then wants you to wire back the excess money, but the check they sent you is forged, so you’re actually giving them your money.

Crime Prevention Officer, Aaron Moss, said if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.

“In times of economic hardship like we’re experiencing, and especially sudden economic hardship, that certainly increases the anxiety levels and people tend to get desperate for money when they want to pay off legitimate debt. It could set them up for a circumstance where they could be easy prey for some of these scammers, especially if they’re not familiar with this,” Moss said.

Moss also said for 2019, there were 292 forgery, fraud and counterfeit calls. So far in 2020, there have been 48.