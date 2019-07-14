Oversized Semi-trucks Carrying Wind Turbine Blades Caused Significant Traffic Delays Saturday Morning

This morning the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to Highway 83 and I-94 near Sterling, to help multiple semi-trucks make the turn onto I-94 west from Highway 83, around 9 a.m.

The trucks were hauling wind turbine blades from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Glen Ullin.

Troopers successfully got all trucks heading westbound on I-94 towards the Bismarck-Mandan Area. But minutes later, troopers took another call that two of the trucks veered off their permitted route, and took a wrong exit onto the Expressway in Mandan.

The trucks got stuck, blocking all lanes of traffic on Memorial Highway.

Troopers responded and escorted the trucks thru Mandan, onto old Highway 10 and back to the Interstate. Traffic had to be shut down multiple times at each intersection, so they could make the turns with their long turbine blades.

NDHP told KX News traffic was back to normal around 10:00.

The company hauling the blades was Bulldog Highway Express out of Charleston, South Carolina. Both drivers were cited for violating the terms of their permits.