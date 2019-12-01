Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-94 Toward Bismarck

A tractor-trailer that overturned Saturday night on Interstate 94 around 6:00 p.m. is still on the side of the road.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver from Oregon was headed east near exit 134 last night, just west of Mandan, when he hit a patch of black ice and the vehicle rolled over.

The driver told Highway Patrol he was traveling below the speed limit. He was not injured in the crash.

There were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the accident.

Highway Patrol tells KX News, they were not towing last night except for in emergency situations. A Trooper tells us no traffic problems were caused by the tractor-trailer. He says it will be cleared up in the next couple of hours.

