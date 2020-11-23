Owner of Minot brewery says expansion was ‘perfect timing’

Timing is everything, and that’s exactly what the owners of a Minot brewery were thinking when they began their renovations.

Atypical Brewery and Barrelworks began their expansion in March, just a week before business capacity was limited the first time in North Dakota.

Despite ups and downs throughout the process, the owners say it couldn’t have worked out better.

They say the new area allows for more social distancing, and when things get closer to returning to normal, more opportunities as a whole.

“We wanna be holding some awesome big events — live outdoor music where we can open up these garage doors and have flow of people all the way through — there’s really a lot of cool stuff — we can do down the road,” owner Eric Johnson said.

He also says the brewery will be selling take-home holiday gift baskets this year.