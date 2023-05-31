MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A husband and wife who have been running a piece of history in Mandan say that after more than 30 years, they’re ready to let someone else take over.

Jim and Jan Beck have been offering people trolley rides from the depot in Mandan to Ft. Lincoln State Park and back since 1989 — but now, they’re ready to step off the ride for good.

The Becks say they’re looking for someone to buy the company and continue operating the battery-powered trolley, which runs along over four miles of the old South Branch Rail Line.

“The ancient people would come and ride this,” stated Jim. “Now it’s grandpas, grandmas with the grandkids looking for something to do. And it’s fun because you can take it down to the park, get off — playgrounds and all that stuff’s down there — then come back on a later trip.”

If you’d like to get in contact with the family about running the trolley, they can be reached at (701) 663-9018, or by emailing ftlincolntrolley@gmail.com.