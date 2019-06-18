According to recent data by Boeing, the demand for air travel is growing so rapidly that 800,000 new pilots are expected to be needed over the next 20 years worldwide.



Today a group of kids in Minot participated in a camp that just might have them on their way to earning their wings.

Braden Hutcens says it is impossible to pick his favorite part about the PACE Aviation Camp.

“Ohhh that is a hard choice.”

This is now the 6th year for the week long camp, that teaches students about weather, engines and of course airplanes.

“They’re learning about flight, they’re learning about drift, they’re learning about drag. We’re taking them out to where here at the simulators today and we’re learning about how to fly airplanes today.” says Shawn Holen, of the Dakota Territory Museum.

Sean says this camp gives kids a better understanding of the planes they see flying around the airport or the air force base.

He adds, “This kind of program like this gets kids into aviation, it sparks their interest in learning. The kids are having a blast.”

Boeing’s latest market report shows the need for pilots and aviation technicians is a worldwide need. And along with having a lot of fun, who knows what could happen after that first step onto the tarmac.

Braden says, “And its lots of fun learning all this. Plus you have the perk of being able to ride in a plane on the final day.”

