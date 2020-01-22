Package of methamphetamine intercepted in Grant County

A postal package containing five pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to Sheriff John Foss.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement was lead to Michael Eckis of Carson, Foss said.

Eckis was arrested for: Conspiracy to Deliver a Control Substance, B Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), A Misdemeanor; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine), A Misdemeanor.

Grant County was assisted by the South Sakakawea Narcotics Task Force.