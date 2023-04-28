BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Several workers from the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives were busy helping out local communities in a different way.

Those workers were at both of the Great Plains Food Bank distribution centers located in Bismarck and Fargo.

Workers helped to weigh and package beans for those less fortunate.

Volunteer work is essential to the operations of the Great Plains food bank and those with the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives participate every year in the Packathon.

“Food insecurity and hunger are very real things. There in our schools and our small towns and are large areas. We are just so happy to be involved and to help volunteer,” said Kally Peterson who works for NDAREC.

From Thursday and Friday, nearly 12,000 pounds of beans were packed up with them set to be distributed to other food banks across the state. Peterson says this is also a great chance to show children they can have a helping hand on serious issues.

“We are also teaching our kids these volunteer opportunities early. Not that we necessarily need to talk about the big scary issues but I think our children should know about hunger too and food insecurity because they might have a classmate at school this affects directly,” said Peterson.

Five teams participated in this year’s Packathon. The money raised will be going towards distributing the food packages all across North Dakota.