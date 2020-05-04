Paddlefish snag-and-release season open May 15-21

Those hoping to snag a paddlefish this year are in luck.

The decision has been made to hold a one-week snag and release season, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department says.

It starts on May 15 and will run through the 21st. However, Game and Fish may close the season with a 24-hour notice.

On April 3, the Department canceled the paddlefish harvest season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fisheries Chief Greg Power says with the state transitioning to the North Dakota Smart Restart plan, the option to snag is now back on the table.

He reminds outdoor enthusiasts, as with all outdoor activities, it is still important to follow social distancing guidelines.