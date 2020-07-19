Paddling on: water sport business staying afloat amid pandemic

Arturo Preciado Jr. traveled 22 hours from San Diego to visit family in Williston.

“It’s just more beautiful out here,” Preciado said. “You don’t get to see this out in California that much.”

Today, they’re kayaking for the first time.

“I’m with my family, and we’re gonna go canoeing,” said 8-year-old Alexa Guerrero.

The family is like many others finding new ways to spend more time outdoors, according to Jacqueline Guerrero.

“We started taking up camping and finding out what we can do to keep our distance and safe at the same time,” Guerrero said.

In addition to camping and hiking, a new report suggests people are spending more time on the water. The boat rental company Boatsetter announced a 270% increase in boat rentals this year compared to last.

Here at Harmon Lake in Mandan, Paddle On is seeing greater interest, too.

“We’ve noticed that people would rather be outside and in the sunshine,” said Darbi Defoe. She manages Paddle On, which rents out kayaks and canoes.

Defoe says there’s been a dip in tourists because of the pandemic, but locals have kept the business afloat.

“It’s easier to social distance when you’re in kayaks, so it’s definitely something to do after everyone was quarantined and cooped up for so long.”

Even while outside, the CDC still recommends social distancing, and says there’s no evidence the virus can spread through water.

Plus, with 95% of Americans living within a one-hour drive to a body of water, according to the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association, water activities seem to be a safe choice as the country sees spikes in cases of the coronavirus.

Paddle On also has a location in Bismarck at General Sibley Park.