BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Former governor’s Mansion in Bismarck sees plenty of visitors this time of year. And part of the reason is the flower garden.

Many flowers are in full bloom during the summertime, meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to get the kids and adults to view the garden. This week, a free event allowed people to paint their own flower pots, as well as plant their own flowers.

“This week, we are focusing on flowers,” explained Former Governor’s Mansion Outreach Coordinator, Sarah Fox, “because a lot of the flowers around the Former Governors Mansion right now are in bloom. They’re just beautiful, and we obviously want people to come look at them. The Bismarck Garden Club does a wonderful job planting flowers for us so it’s always fun to have people come and enjoy them.”

Next week, there will be an event for kids, where guests to the event will be permitted to make their own Victorian toys and take them home.