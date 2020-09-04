Painting the town: Volunteer group finds ways to make Bottineau more beautiful

“I love our Bottineau community and anything that they wanna do to spruce it up and kinda add some of the local artists I mean that just is a win-win for everybody,” volunteer artist Laurie Lord said.

From enjoying the water on Lake Metigoshe to tubing at the winter park, the city of Bottineau draws in many part-time visitors.

But, its full-time residents are finding new ways to grab everyone’s attention when they’re driving by through art.

“We set up the committee and so every year we’ve just been doing little things here and there to beautify our town,” Bottineau City Auditor Penny Nostdahl said.

Little things like transforming an old kiosk into a gazebo and creating two murals.

Along with other art pieces in areas all over town — even in the trees. The group of volunteers behind the creativity say they were just eager to help make their town feel more like home.

“Our courthouse the state bank were crumbling or gone and I thought this is one way to save Bottineau, promote it, make it as pretty as it used to be,” Bottineau Beautification Committee Member Glenda Heisler said.

“To make our city look more attractive and when people come up and say, ‘Boy that sure looks nice’ that makes me feel pretty good,” Committee Member Harley Getzlaff said.

And the creativity has even inspired younger generations to get involved.

“I like painting and everything so any chance I can get to paint I’m up for it. It’s a great time to do it and anything to contribute back to Bottineau,” volunteer artist Jayden Beaver said.

And there’s plenty of work to go around, because the committee says they are just getting started.

“We’re going to be doing more next summer, too,” Committee Member Kathy McGhan said.

From turtle rock paintings to canvas art, thanks to the committee, you can find little bits of beauty everywhere in this small town.