Pair accused of stealing truck, hiding in TRNP face charges

Local News

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say two people accused of fleeing from police in a stolen pickup and hiding out in Theodore Roosevelt National Park during a two-day search are awaiting charges.

Authorities say the incident began Monday when the pair stole the truck from a Fairfield residence and fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 94.

The Bismarck Tribune reported that the suspects led law enforcement on a chase into the park, where they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

One of the suspects, a 19-year-old woman, survived two nights in the park when the temperature dipped to zero degrees.

The other suspect, a 33-year-old man, spent one night in the park.

