BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There will soon be another set of road closures in downtown Bismarck.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, Front Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street will be closed to through traffic. A contractor will be in the area doing work on the water main. The closure is will be in place until the end of the day Thursday. Access to businesses will be maintained.

And starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 16th Street between Avenue D and Avenue F will be closed to through traffic. The Forestry Department will be removing trees near the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue E. The closure is expected to be in place until 1:00 p.m. that day. Access for residents will stay open.

No detours were announced for either closure.

For more information on road closures and this year’s construction season, you can visit Bismarck Streets website.