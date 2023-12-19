BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — There are many opportunities to dig for dinosaurs, right here in our own backyard. But sometimes, the best fossils are found by accident.

When you walk in the doors of the Heritage Center, you’ll see the skeleton of a Mastodon which was discovered in 1890 in Ontario. Now, the building has a discovery that’s a little bit closer to home.

This past May, workers at the Freedom Mine near Beulah made a mammoth-sized discovery — a perfectly preserved tusk, measuring about seven feet in length.

“I think they were just going about their regular process of mining,” Paleontologist Jeff Person stated, “and one of the large scoops happened to pick it up in just the right way where it wasn’t crushed or destroyed. The operator recognized what it was and reported it, and the rest is history.”

Person and the rest of the Geological Survey team spent the next six weeks cleaning, dating, and removing the mammoth tusk and the bones surrounding it.

“How we date these is found in the rocks,” Person explained. “We know how old the rocks are that these were found in — they’re Pleistocene rocks, found in a riverbed channel. That means that those rocks are about between 10,000 and 100,000 years old — and that’s how we date that animal.”

Person says he’s never seen a tusk as well preserved as this one.

“Usually,” explained Person, “because they’re made of ivory, they tend to break up and spall as they get older. Then they break apart into these little rectangular shapes, very similar to piano keys. But this one is wonderfully preserved, and it’s in perfect condition — so we’re very, very fortunate for the mine to have found this when they did.”

Person says this discovery is just one of the many that North Dakota has to offer and hopefully, that there will be bigger and better ones in the future.

“We’re constantly finding new things,” he concluded, “and it’s always the next thing, right? This just happened to be the next important thing. We’ve had a lot of great discoveries, not only this year, but in the past, and we’re happy to have yet another wonderful North Dakota discovery.”

Person says that the goal is for the tusk to be displayed somewhere — but that it will be some time before this happens because it needs to go through a cleaning, drying, and preserving process. However, the fact that the tusk is bigger than any bone they’ve preserved before also means that they don’t have the space or resources to do so yet.