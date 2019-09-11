Palmer Amaranth Found in Emmons County

Palmer amaranth has been confirmed in Emmons County, making it the seventh county to identify the weed since it was introduced to the state in 2018.

The State Agriculture Commissioner encourages agricultural producers to monitor millet plantings for Palmer Amaranth. His office says that may be the likely source of the infestation.

Commissioner Doug Goehring also reminds farmers to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent spreading.

So far the noxious weed has been found in Emmons, Grant, Benson, Foster, McIntosh, Dickey, and Richland.

More information on Palmer amaranth and other noxious and invasive weeds is available at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/plant-industries/noxious-weeds.

Producers are encouraged to contact their local county weed officer or North Dakota State University Extension agent to report suspect plants.

