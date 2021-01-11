Pandemic affects North Dakota’s tourism revenue

One of the industries that took the hardest hit during the pandemic was tourism.

The North Dakota Department of Tourism reports that more than $1 billion was lost through visitation and visitor spending throughout the state.

This was also reflected in the state and local tax revenue with$ 87 million lost.

In the Food and Accommodations Industry alone, more than 16,000 jobs were lost and over 3,000 in Arts, Entertainment and Recreation.

Even with numbers down across the board, the Marketing and Research Manager says there are a few key elements to win back customers, like offering unique incentives, focusing on customer service, accepting more flexible terms and taking safety seriously.

“Now just isn’t the time to let up on safety precautions that so many businesses have implemented. Continue to take that seriously because consumers want to make sure that where they’re traveling and where they’re choosing is a safe choice,” explained Heather LeMoine.

More than 3,000 Economic Resiliency Grants were awarded to various businesses in the state throughout 2020.