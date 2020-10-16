Pandemic allowing for more open conversations on underage-drinking

According to market data from Nielsen, alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants have risen nearly 24 percent since the pandemic began.

And with more alcohol being purchased and consumed in the home.. it also may be more accessible for those underage

In 2019, nearly 13 percent of high school students in the state reported drinking alcohol before age 13.

A staff member with the Department of Human Services says that the pandemic has provided more time for conversations between parents and children on the impacts of underage drinking.

“When you’re at home with your family and ya know having those conversations of what is risky what does this mean ya know — how can we help keep our bodies ya know healthy,” Assistant Director of the DHS Behavioral Health Division Laura Anderson said.

She also says that monitoring changes in children’s behavior or communication is a key prevention tool.