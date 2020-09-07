Pandemic and weather changes plans for some during Labor Day weekend

For some people, Labor Day means traveling, and if you’re planning to get out of town you aren’t alone.

While coronavirus cases are still a concern in many parts of the U.S. AAA estimates more than 500 million people will travel by car this holiday weekend. But, that is down by 15% from last year.
We spoke to one family who says it was nice to travel this weekend, but COVID-19 still got in their way.

“Much of the places that you could go look at are closed, or they are closed down partially. We went over to Fort Union yesterday, on the border between Montana and North Dakota, and by in large I would have to say most of that was closed down,” said Rich Holden.

Holden says the today’s weather also wasn’t ideal for normal Labor Day traditions.

