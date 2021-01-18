Pandemic cuts air travel at ND commercial airports in half

The cabin of an airplane. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic cut the number of passengers using North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports in half last year.

The airports in Bismarck, Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Grand Forks, Fargo, Devils Lake and Jamestown finished 2020 with a total of about 572,000 airline passenger boardings.

The state Aeronautics Commission says that’s a 52% drop from the previous year and the lowest passenger count since 2003.

After COVID-19 arrived in North Dakota in March, passenger numbers in April plummeted by 95%, to the lowest monthly count since record keeping began 40 years ago.