Pandemic hasn’t slowed down Meals on Wheels delivery to seniors

As North Dakota continues to wade through the pandemic, one organization is doing what it can to protect our most vulnerable population.

Meals on wheels has continued to deliver — and even a little something extra.

“28 different places throughout the region, we do this every day,” said Roger Reich, executive director of Minot Commission on Aging.

Staff and volunteers at the Minot Commission on Aging are doing what they can to keep these seniors at home and fed.

Reich says there was an increase in people using the service. In 2019, he says they delivered 85,000 meals, which is as many as they’ve delivered through just September.

He’s expecting to deliver nearly 125,000 by the end of the year.

“This is a much-needed organization in our community,” said Shelly Weppler, President of St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

One of its newest clients has been using the service for a little more than a month.

“I haven’t been going out. I haven’t been driving,” said Mary Lindbo, meals on wheels customer.

The 84-year-old says she enjoys getting a complete meal when she doesn’t feel like cooking.

But for many seniors, it’s more than just a meal.

“But, we’re also that wellness check to a lot of our seniors. Our volunteers and staff might be the only people that they see during the day, during that week,” said Reich.

“I really like it. It’s nice to see somebody come to the door. The people that come are just wonderful,” Lindbo said.

And Reich has only one word to describe it all…

“Priceless,” Reich said.

The Commission on Aging is delivering 650 meals on Wednesday for Thanksgiving.

And, they just got a little boost.

St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation presented the Commission with a check for $15,000. The money will go toward the Meals on Wheels program.

It costs around $11 for every meal. And the $15,000 will go toward an entire month of meals.