MOTT, N.D. (AP) — After more than 50 years of providing care to the elderly and others, operators of a nursing home in southwestern North Dakota will soon close their doors for good.

The Good Samaritan Society home in Mott plans to close in July, leaving families of its residents searching for new senior living options.

Good Samaritan Society-Mott staff met with families about the closure and provided a list of the closest nursing homes. Its executive director, Phil Samuelson, said that the pandemic has put stress on the senior care industry.

Samuelson said in a statement that staffing challenges, a decline in residents and increased operating costs also contributed to the decision to close the facility.