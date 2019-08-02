Paninis Plus now open in Dakota Square Mall

In this week’s business beat, a nurse opened up her own restaurant in the mall.

Paninis Plus is now open in the Dakota Square Mall in Minot. Sandwiches, salads, juices and even pizza are served. The owner says she decided to open after noticing a lack of healthy restaurants in Minot. And, she’s on a mission

“Eating becomes a habitual habit. I think it’s hard to learn how to cook and eat right and I think people have this false notion that if you eat healthy it has to taste bad. So, I’m here to prove that wrong!” said Kim Gravseth, owner.

Paninis Plus is open during normal mall hours in the food court.