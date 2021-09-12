Papa’s Pumpkin Patch opens for 38th season

A fun fall activity has returned to Bismarck this year after closing last season due to the pandemic.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch welcomed guests back for its 38th year.

While it’s fun for families to see the pumpkins and go on pony rides, it helps the community, too

The pumpkin patch donates some of its proceeds to local charities.

So far, it’s donated more than $1 million over its nearly four decades in operation.

Managers at the pumpkin patch are looking forward to resuming their contributions this year after last year’s lack of revenue.

“We’re fortunate that we’re able to open to the public as we are today, and we hope that continues in that direction. If we have to adapt, we will adapt. We’re excited to welcome everyone back,” General Manager of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Cory Finneman said.

“The zipline is always the best, and the pony rides are always a good time too. We don’t get on horses anymore,” said TJ Edmond, who’s visiting from Hebron.

Organizers said they hope to donate 50,000 dollars to charities from the proceeds made this season.

The patch is open noon to 7 p.m. daily until Oct. 23, weather permitting.