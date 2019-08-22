Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will sprout in 3 weeks for its 37th year

The ever-popular Papa’s Pumpkin Patch will open for business September 8th, kicking off its 37th season of fall fun.

“We had an exceptional growing season, and we’ve added some new features we know our guests will love,” says owner Dave Pearce.

Pearce says pre-scheduled field trips for this season will bring about 3,500 children to the pumpkin patch, with a total of more than 10,000 daycare and school children expected to visit during the 2019 season.

Well known in the greater Bismarck-Mandan region, Papa’s Pumpkin Patch has also earned national attention as a top pumpkin patch from the Travel Channel, Travel & Leisure, USA Today and AAA Living.

Besides being able to pick out a pumpkin, visitors will find nature trails, bale mazes, sandboxes, obstacle courses, wooden play structures, logs to climb on and countless photo opportunities.

New activities this season include Papa’s splash zone and ping pong rapids, more ziplines, human foosball, a new bale maze, and more.

The 2019 season runs Sept. 8 – Oct. 19, and is open 12-7 p.m. daily.

You can get more information at the pumpkin patch website at www.papaspumpkinpatch.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/papaspumpkinpatch.