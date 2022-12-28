BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Paradiso Mexican Restaurant is closed right now while workers are trying to fix the pipes.

A manager at Paradiso on State Street tells KX News that workers noticed a pipe had frozen when they showed up on Monday.

The manager says last week’s punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Paradiso has hired professionals to replace the burst line, thankfully, the manager says the restaurant didn’t flood.

But the manager says they won’t be able to reopen until Friday.