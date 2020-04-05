Paradiso Mexican Restaurant gives back to employees after closing their doors

Restaurants across the state have closed their doors due to the pandemic, but one made sure its employees didn’t go home empty-handed.

Paradiso Mexican Restaurant decided to close its doors even before Governor Burgum made the executive order to stop dine-in services at restaurants. Not knowing how long they would be closed for, management decided to send employees home with the leftover food inventory.

The manager of the Minot location says the decision was a no-brainer.

“I’ve got two children at home, and I have 41 here. That’s just how we are and I think that’s true in every Paradiso store. We are a family, and I know it gets overused a lot, but if you ask out teammates that are here, they would feel the same way,” says general manager, Ray Cook.

There are 5 locations in the state. Each location gave away food to it’s employees.