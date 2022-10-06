Old Jud Public School as captured by Ghosts of North Dakota. (Image Credit: Ghosts of North Dakota)

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Did you know Minot has its very own paranormal team?

According to a news release, on October 30, Oak Park Theater will hold a hauntingly fun event featuring Minot’s very own paranormal team.

The Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota will hold a panel talk presentation from 6-8 p.m., sharing some of their most intense haunted experiences from locations around Minot.

Each team member will share their own chilling story and evidence of where they experienced the things that keep them awake at night.

The Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota, also known as PIND, have been investigating for more than six years.

The team consists of seven members, including three co-founders:

Stephanie Pinkey — Lead Investigator

Wendy Kimble — Lead Investigator

Brian Huntzinger — Investigator

Britton Kimble — Tech

Leinani Coleman — Investigator

Jon Coleman — Investigator

Michael Christopher — Evidential Medium

PIND has investigated numerous local allegedly haunted locations, as well as several residences, and has traveled as far north as Williston and as far south as Medora and many locations in between.

Join them on October 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Park Theater to listen to some of the real-life hauntings of the Peace Garden State.

Tickets will be available at Oak Park Theater the night of the event, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the cost is $7.

Follow Oak Park Theater on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota on Facebook and Instagram.