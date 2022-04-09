Four women travel all around the state to piece together north dakota history in a unique way.

Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota… is what these four women call themselves.

As a group, they visit different places and locations in search of ghosts or other energies.



The ladies conduct their investigations on Facebook live for all to see and for those who may not be as brave.



Last night investigated an abandoned hospital near Medora.

Tonight the group will be conducting an investigation at the Little Missouri Grill and Saloon tonight on Facebok live if you wants to watch, and help them investiagte, where they say there has been some claims of shadows, voices, and the feeling of being watched.

For all the information you need to watch be sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/PINDMinot