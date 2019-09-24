Parenting 101

From birth to age 5, a child’s brain develops more than any other time in his or her life, and one organization is making sure parents are prepared.

The NDSU research center is hosting active parenting class now. Parents will learn about different stages of child development and a wide range of techniques they can use.

We spoke to an instructor who says this is an important time in your child’s life.

“Zero to five is huge. I mean the more and more information we get about brain development in particular. We just know that the 0-5 is really that huge foundation for everything that happens afterwards. Whether it’s attachments, relationships, figuring out who has their backs” said Holly Arnold.

