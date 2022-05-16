MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Nationwide, people are experiencing a shortage of baby items — especially baby formula.

According to Datasembly, in late April, the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula in North Dakota was over 50 percent.

Caden Farmer has a 7-month-old and says he’s having a hard time finding formula for his son.



“It’s like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Farmer. “We go to Walmart, Target, Marketplace, and I mean all of the Marketplaces, not just one or two. We go to all of them and there is sometimes that I’ll go out to Walmart three, four, five, six times a day sometimes.”

Farmer says while he has seen formula online, it’s not convenient to buy because of the time it will take to be delivered.

Also, the prices for baby formula have skyrocketed.



“You have to go through bulk items in order to get it and that’s what kinda sucks is because I would have to pay out the cheapest that I found to be $140 just for 12 cans,” said Farmer.

He also says he’s seen the price of other baby items, like wipes, increase as well.



“These are things that we need in order for him to be able to grow,” said Farmer. “They’re not just cosmetic-type things.”

One organization that is trying to help parents with the cost of their baby supplies is Project BEE.

Donations are being accepted at the donation station trailer in the Warming Center parking lot. People can place their items in the donation station trailer from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday.



“We’re collecting diapers, particularly in size five, six, and seven and then the training pants,” said Alyson Heisler, the development associate. “And then baby wipes especially is a big need right now. And then baby wash and baby lotion. so any baby product basically.”

Heisler says it feels good to help the families at the diaper giveaways.



“You can see the faces of the people at the diaper giveaways as you’re coming up to the window of their car and seeing them and the joy on their face, the relief, the lifting of the stress,” said Heisler.

Farmer says it’s nice knowing that the community cares and wants to help.



“Plain and simple, the world’s messed up, but at least there are people out there that are trying to fix it,” said Farmer.

Project BEE is having a diaper giveaway on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Warming Center. The address is 202 3rd Ave SE.

Families are asked to pre-register for the giveaway by Tuesday night. People can also pre-register by calling 701-838-1812 or sending an email to hello@projectbeend.org.

Project BEE is also accepting non-expired baby formula.