Parents Lead new holiday-focused resources to support North Dakotans during the pandemic

Because the holidays will look a little different this year, Parents Lead is sharing new, holiday-focused resources for parents.
The new resources offer ideas on how to create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic and connect loved ones during the holidays.
There are also conversation starters to help adults talk with children about setting safe and practical expectations around holiday events.
A 30-day calendar is available with fun ideas and activities people can do together like share a favorite holiday memory, record a greeting to share with loved ones and create a food basket for a neighbor in need.
