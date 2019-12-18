Parents of baby who died charged with child neglect

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

The parents of a premature baby who died are accused of missing medical appointments for the child and keeping a filthy home in Bismarck.

Ashlynn Seymour and Marcus Reineke, both 20, are charged with child neglect. Their baby boy was born 3 1/2 months premature in December 2018 and spent three months in neonatal intensive care.

Police investigated the baby’s death in August after Seymour found him face down and unresponsive in his bassinet, which doctors said was an unsafe sleeping environment.

Court documents do not list a cause of death.