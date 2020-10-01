Parents of Bismarck Public School students react to changes

Coronavirus
Some parents of Bismarck Public School students say the resumption of full-time, face-to-face learning in elementary schools is a welcome change but long overdue.

Dorie Brendel has two boys in second and third grade who she says weren’t getting the same benefit from online learning. BPS announced Tuesday that students in kindergarten through fifth grade are back to class amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Prior to the change, Brendel organized a protest against BPS calling for students to be back in school — but now, she’s happy with their decision.

“It was a wonderful feeling. It was definitely something we really wanted. I just know my kids thrive in that environment. It’s a step forward in the right direction,” she said.

The Bismarck Public School Board is also planning to get students in middle and high school back to full-time, in-person learning by the end of the month.

