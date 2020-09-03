Parents petition Minot Public Schools to allow locker use

How helpful or hurtful is it to not allow students to use their lockers? That’s the question some concerned Minot Public School parents have.

In efforts to limit congregating, the current rule is no lockers.

But a large group of parents say they would like the reintegration committee to change the policy because of the back pain students may endure due to their heavy backpacks.

“Someone posted, ‘A life-long of back issues is a bigger concern than our short-term concern for the COVID.’ And I kind of agree with that,” said Brandan Ressler, parent.

Ressler is one of many parents worried about potential back issues.

He and his wife weighed their kids’ backpacks, and both were more than 21 pounds.

That’s why just last night, they started a petition to ask the committee to change its policy to allow students to store some items in their lockers.

“With our protective measures that they’ve put in place, I feel like adding the lockers is not going to increase the concern,” Brandan said.

Jim Hill Principal Mike Arlien says he has not received a formal petition and that he cannot make a comment at this time.

Katie Ressler said Arlien emailed her about the petition.

“Mr. Arlien said, ‘We will work on it but there’s more pressing issues at this time.’ But, I don’t think so. Yes, there are other pressing issues, but this needs to be talked about now. It cannot wait. These kids are coming home every single day complaining. They’re in pain,” Katie said.

We spoke to a chiropractor who says it’s important that kids are wearing their backpacks properly and that they aren’t too heavy.

Dr. Steve Pederson says the recommended limit to carry is 15 percent of the child’s body weight. Plus, he says some backpacks are better than others.

“We don’t want the single-strap backpack that would make you go lopsided. And the rolling backpack, you’re always pulling crooked with your arm behind you and you also have the chance of that backpack catching on something and jerking you to the side,” Pederson said.

Pederson says to look for a bag with padded shoulder straps with a cushioned back.

He adds it’s important that the backpack does not extend two inches below the beltline and to load the heaviest items closest to the back.

“Kids can have back pain just like adults can, and when kids complain about their back, you want to make sure that you pay attention to that and get it taken care of so they don’t get worse,” Pederson said.

The Ressler’s say change needs to happen now, so things don’t get worse.

“This can’t happen in a month or two, this needs to happen now. We need to know that our kids are able to put some of their stuff away and we’re not asking for everything. We’re asking for a compromise,” Katie said.

They suggest having some students go to the locker during certain hours, or using every other locker.

“Would like to see the option for parents to say, ‘If we’re willing to accept our children to have the use of lockers, we’re willing to accept some of this additional risk,'” Brandan said.

More than 500 parents have signed the petition.

CLICK HERE to view it.