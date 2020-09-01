Parents react to the temporary closing of Sawyer Public School after students test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Four days into the school year, Sawyer Public School is closing this week after two students tested positive for the coronavirus. We spoke to the principal to see how they came to the decision.

“They informed us that we had to do some contact tracing. In the process of this contract tracing, we kind of determined that there were quite a few students and a few staff members had been within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes,” said Principal Thomas Warman.

The school has close to 40 students in all. Even though they are small, many staff members do multiple roles. Warman says that’s what pushed them to have everyone social distance for two weeks.

Warman added, “They are supposed to stay home until September 11th is what they recommend for student and staff, and then after that, we can kind of determine what’s next.”

With the quick decision coming out Sunday evening, many parents weren’t too shocked since students are on a four-day week schedule doing distance learning at home on Mondays.

We spoke to a parent who says she supports the decision.

“They do seem to take into more consideration than these other schools that have had it that are bigger than our school,” said Gracie Moore.

Moore is talking about Des-Lacs Burlington Schools and the South Prairie School district. Both have had positive cases but have also decided to keep students in school. Another Sawyer parent says she is glad that she opted for distance learning at the beginning of the year.

“I’m glad that I had already kept my son home but I’m not shocked. It’s a matter of time,” said Taylor Berman.

Principal Warman says after the quarantine they will continue school as normal, with social distancing and safety guidelines in place. He says if more people test positive in the future they will do what’s best to keep everyone safe.

Teachers and students will return to school on Sept. 14.

