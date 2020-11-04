Parents take kids to polls to show the importance of voting

Political talk is everywhere, especially today, but still, not everyone may understand what it all means.

With a lot of political ads on social media and commercials on TV, children may have questions about the election. In Minot, several children were at the polls with their parents to get a feel for what it’s like to vote. We spoke to a parent to see why she had her little one tag along.

“Well, she was asking me why she couldn’t vote, so I was explaining that you need to be at least 18 years old. But I thought I could bring her out and at least show her what the voting process is like so that she understands,” said parent Erin Heninger.

She says she plans to bring her daughter along to vote for every election, especially when they can vote together.

