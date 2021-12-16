Parents thankful for Project BEE diaper giveaway

Christmas came a bit early for some when a Minot nonprofit gave out free diapers and other baby items on Thursday.

Project BEE held their diaper drive-thru at its Warming Center.

People were asked to pre-register and they were able to choose what sizes they needed and how many children they had.

Cars lined up to pick up their supplies, which people say they’re grateful for.

“It makes me feel excited because there’s us, single parents and parents, that have other halves that have disabilities that are struggling that need the help,” said Lisa Vannett. “This is just a good program to have in the Minot area. This has been helpful to me and I appreciate it.”

Project BEE had over 150 families and nearly 300 kids registered for the diaper giveaway.

