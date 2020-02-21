Park Board Makes Decision on Renaming of Custer Park

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Board made a decision on Thursday in the case of renaming Custer Park and decided not to rename the historical park, and keep the name as is.

The petition to have the name changed began in December after concerned citizens said the name of the park was offensive to indigenous people.

Also Thursday night, the board passed a motion on naming and renaming policy of public parks.

It includes five guidelines to take into consideration when beginning the process.

Some of the guidelines are considering whether it is a name with neighborhood, geographic or common usage identification. Here are all the guidelines:

  • Is it a name with neighborhood, geographic or common usage identification?
  • Is it a name with historical, cultural or social significance for generations to come?
  • Is it a name to encourage a strong and positive image?
  • Does the name memorialize or commemorate people, organizations, places or events that are of importance to the community or nation?
  • Naming may also be considered based on the provision of significant funding.

The new policy will also include the park board not accepting a petition for renaming a park that’s already been submitted to be renamed for 15 years.

