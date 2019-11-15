Parking ordinances for cars left on street after 48 hours being enforced

MINOT — In an effort to help with snow plowing, police in the Magic City are cracking down on-street parking.

The Minot Police Department is enforcing the parking ordinance now since winter is here. In the past, drivers have had 96 hours to leave their cars parked on the street, but now they have 48.

One officer said when the plows come out, people need to clear the streets.

“It’s actually year-round. So even in the summer. Anything that interferes with street maintenance can be impounded. So if we notice or if we get a call about a vehicle that hasn’t been moved, we’ll go out, we’ll tag it and we’ll mark it just to make sure,” said Captain John Klug.

He also said trailers and campers should be moved as well.