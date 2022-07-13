MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In order for disabled veterans to park in a handicapped space, they have to be deemed 100% disabled.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter Four has started placing signs throughout Minot to help veterans with any disability park closer to their destination.

The signs are being installed as a courtesy to veterans who are ineligible to receive a handicap license.

The Disabled American Veterans members are providing the signs to any business wanting to participate.

Frank Senn, a member of Disabled American Veterans and a disabled veteran himself says putting the signs up in busy locations is a need and veterans will feel more inclined to go to those places.

“Some of those guys, walking is really really tough, okay? And that’s the reason we did that for our vets. I think the signs will help the companies that put them up. Because it will draw that vet in there,” said Senn.

The signs are in 13 locations throughout Minot, one will soon go up at the KX studio in Minot.



If a business is interested in a Disabled Veteran Parking sign, message the Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter Four on their Facebook page.