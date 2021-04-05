Parklets and Streeteries are coming to Minot

Something new popping up in big cities across the country could be coming here.

Minot Council Members approved on Monday a “parklet and streetery” program for local restaurants and businesses to use.

The temporary platform would take up about one or two parking spaces and would be fenced on three sides.

It would give people the option to dine outside at places they may not have been able to in the past.

“These are the ideas that we just haven’t had coming into our community in the past and this has been put to me before a ‘breath of fresh air’ to have some of these ideas coming in and really broadening the experience. I think, like I say, this could be the seed that’s planted that maybe changes downtown,” said Paul Pitner.

The temporary structures would be up for about six months from April until October.

The program is similar to one in Grand Forks.