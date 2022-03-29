Bill Clairmont, the owner of the Clairmont Family Conservation Park, said before his passing he had always wanted to turn his land into more than a commercial area.

The Parks and Recreation division began working with Ducks Unlimited, the world’s largest wetlands and waterfowl conservation group, to purchase the 116-acre park in 2017.

Now, five years later, the purchase been finalized.

Bill may not be around to see it, but his dream will soon be realized to its fullest.

Plans are now officially underway to create a new park designed with both humans and wildlife in mind.

The partnership has expressed that wildlife conservation — especially protecting native North Dakota flora and fauna — will still be at the core of its design.

“We’re hoping to start breaking ground,” said Ben Romans, the communications head for the Great Plains region of Ducks Unlimited, “We’re gonna try returning some of the landscape to native grasses, remove some non-native shrubs and invasive species, create some paths, some interpretive signs for the property, and hopefully, when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a place where not only people can recreate, but they can go and get a little education on what wetlands conservation is all about.”

Other developments to look forward to include new picnic shelters, two ponds for waterfowl, both paved and unpaved trails for walking and biking and a fully-heated community center.