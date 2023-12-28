BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although swimming weather is probably the farthest thing from your mind right now, we might need to start thinking about it, and planning for the upcoming summer.

This past summer, Bismarck Parks and Rec experienced major lifeguard shortages, even having to close a few pools because of those shortages.

Bismarck Parks and Rec says this is a problem they’re continuing to see.

They’re having difficulty attracting interest for lifeguards and swimming lesson instructors. Parks and Rec have even removed the cost for these classes, but they’re still seeing a lack of people.

The staff isn’t sure why this shortage is occurring, but it may mean pool closures next summer, too.

“If we continue to have a downward trend and we can’t find staff, things are going to continue to be limited,” explained Aquatic Specialist Jahna Gardiner. “That’s going to be a hard impact as a community, but there’s not much we can do if we don’t have staff.”

Parks and Rec say they’re finally seeing enough interest in the lifeguarding class to host one, but the class is smaller than an average-sized class in other years.

“Previous years, we have anywhere from 12 to 16 in a class, classes have been full, and those were paid classes,” shared Gardiner. “These are free for anyone wanting to work and we only have six. So, it’s affecting us. It’s a huge impact on us.”

Current lifeguards say if you’re a high school or college student looking to have a flexible job, don’t hesitate to take advantage of the free classes.

“It’s a great job for young, inexperienced workers because you get all of your in-service training, you get all your prior training, and it’s just a great way to open yourself to the workforce in general,” said Lifeguard Instructor Jordan Johnson.

Staff members say you’ll get the chance to learn necessary skills such as CPR and AED training, and, you’ll get the opportunity to give back to your community, too.

“You’re serving your community, ultimately, helping patrons at the facility. You’re also keeping the pools open for other people,” added Johnson. “We’re unable to open certain pools when we have less lifeguards, so it’s very imperative that you come out and try, keep the pools open, and help the community have a fun time.”

For anyone wanting to work for Bismarck Parks and Rec, there are still free lifeguarding classes available. The next one will take place in March.