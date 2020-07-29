Parshall couple dedicate their time to caring for more than 300 newly-planted trees in the community

Parshall resident Mel Malnourie said, “They’re just like children, you need to get them off to a real good start.”

Back in May, more than 300 trees were planted around Parshall thanks to North East Segment Councilman Mervin Packineau as a way to bring more greenery to the area, but with recent drought conditions, it hasn’t been the easiest for the new trees to grow.

“They are 5 to 6 footers and that’s probably the most important time for them, is the initial watering,” Mel said.

So, Mel decided to dedicate the last few months caring for the young trees– something he says was a lot harder than it looked.

“We’d take shovels and we’d push that dirt down, we’d water it again, push that dirt, add more dirt, push that dirt down. It was a little bit of a chore actually. I thought I was supposed to just water trees, but as it turns out it was a little more,” he said.

Mel told KX News that luckily he didn’t have to do all of this alone.

“He called me up and was like, ‘Hey, would you like to do something?'” Mel’s wife, Darlene Malnourie said.

Darlene jumped on board after receiving that call and the two have been a force ever since.

“I pretty much just, we have a 40-foot hose on the tank, and I just keep the truck ahead or uphill from the trees so the water flows,” she said.

“Initially when we were watering, we were watering probably every four to five days. Right now after three months, it’s plenty moist, about halfway down. So we’re down to about seven to eight days right now,” Mel said.

As a thanks for their commitment, the two were supported with a few supplies to ease their troubles.

“The trailer and all of the apparatus that allows us to water our North East Segment Councilman Mervin Packineau provided us with this,” he said.

Mel and Darlene say they’ll keep working towards caring for the trees with hopes for a bright future.

“They’re looking really good right now, considering the drought we’re in, they’re doing really good,” Darlene said.

“Hopefully they turn out good 30 years from now, 40 years from now, that’s our goal,” Mel said.

The two have also dedicated themselves to watering last years trees as well.