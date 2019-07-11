Parshall Main Street construction doesn’t cost local taxpayers any money

Six years into a town-wide road construction project, workers in Parshall are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The work has supplied new roads throughout town, including on Main Street where crews are spending this summer.

The best part is–it isn’t costing local taxpayers a dime. The project is paid for with water sales to the oil industry. The cost of the Main Street construction is under $2 million.

“All of the people that have been involved with the issues of the construction, they’re very easy to work with. Nobody ever complains. Our construction companies try to keep everybody into their houses and homes with little disruption in their lives,” said Kelly Woessner, Parshall city auditor.

The new version of Main Street in Parshall should be open by October.