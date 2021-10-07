Parshall residents concerned about ongoing post office closure

A small-town post office is closed, and residents now have to travel for their mail.

The Parshall Post Office has been closed for about five weeks because of water damage from the apartments above it.

Now, residents have to drive to the post office in Plaza to pick up and send their mail.

Wade Williamson lives in Parshall and says driving to Plaza for mail is an inconvenience.



“We normally would get our mail every day, if not every other day but now we’re going to Plaza at most twice a week. It’s a 20-mile trip round, 20 miles roundtrip,” said Williamson.

Richard Bolkan owns a grocery store.

He gets packages all the time, so he drives to Plaza every day.



“I have a lot of mail, bills, this, that and I also have a lot that requires postage sometimes too,” said Bolkan. “I just hope they can come up with a simple solution to solve this problem cause it is a problem.”

Williamson agreed that this is a problem that needs a solution.



“We either need a new building or get this one fixed and it just doesn’t seem to be happening,” said Williamson.

Brent Wollschlager offered a space in his office building as an alternative but hasn’t heard anything back.



“I actually have an open spot there that I offered the postal service that they could use for free until they got their situation figured out so that our mail services could stay in town,” said Wollschlager. “It’s a service to the community, we need it here. the people need it with winter coming especially.”

Mervin Packineau represents the Parshall area on the Fort Berthold Business Council.

He said he hasn’t had any lost packages but traveling is inconvenient.



“The inconvenience of driving to Plaza every day trying to find a ride or some elderly going,” said Packineau. “And the people who work have to hustle to try to get over there because they close at 3:30 in the afternoon.”

Packineau agrees that a solution needs to be found.



“If they cooperate with the townspeople and take up some offers, I think we can find a solution to this problem,” he said.

The United States Postal Service could not be reached for comment.